Alvotech S.A. Reports Increase in Own Shares to 6.73%, Exceeding 5% Voting Rights Threshold

Alvotech S.A. reports owning 6.73% of its shares, surpassing the 5% voting rights threshold.

Quiver AI Summary

Alvotech S.A. reported that as of June 25, 2025, it holds 6.73% of its own shares, surpassing the 5% threshold of total voting rights. This percentage is based on the company's ownership of 22,484,087 shares out of a total of 334,038,147 shares with attached voting rights.

Potential Positives

The increase in own shares held by Alvotech S.A. to 6.73% suggests a commitment to shareholder value, potentially signaling confidence in the company's future performance.

Crossing the 5% threshold of total voting rights may enhance the company's control over corporate governance and decision-making processes.

Potential Negatives

Crossing the 5% threshold of own shares may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's stock buyback strategy and its implications for long-term value.



The increase in own shares held may suggest limited confidence in external growth opportunities, potentially reflecting negatively on the company’s future prospects.



The disclosure of increased share ownership may lead to scrutiny over potential insider trading or conflict of interest issues among shareholders.

FAQ

What is the recent shareholding percentage of Alvotech S.A.?

As of June 25, 2025, Alvotech S.A. holds 6.73% of its own shares.

When did Alvotech exceed the 5% shareholding threshold?

Alvotech S.A. crossed the 5% threshold on June 25, 2025.

How many own shares does Alvotech S.A. currently hold?

Alvotech S.A. currently holds 22,484,087 own shares.

What is the total number of shares issued by Alvotech S.A.?

The total number of shares in issue by Alvotech S.A. is 334,038,147.

What does the 6.73% shareholding indicate?

The 6.73% shareholding indicates a significant ownership stake in Alvotech S.A., reflecting confidence in its business.

Luxembourg (July 3, 2025)



– Alvotech S.A. announces that on June 25, 2025, the proportion of own shares held by Alvotech S.A. reached 6.73%, crossing above the 5% threshold of the total number of voting rights. The above percentage has been calculated on the basis of 22,484,087 own shares out of 334,038,147 shares in issue to which voting rights are attached.



