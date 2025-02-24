Alvotech to Release Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 26, 2025, with Upcoming Investor Conference Call

Alvotech will release its 2024 financial results on March 26, 2024, followed by a conference call on March 27, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Alvotech, a global biotech firm specializing in biosimilar medicines, announced the date for its financial results for the full year 2024, which will be released after U.S. markets close on March 26, 2024. A conference call for analysts will follow on March 27, 2025, at 8:00 am ET, and will be accessible via webcast for media and the public. Additionally, Alvotech will host a local investor event in Reykjavik on the same day, at 4:00 pm GMT, conducted in Icelandic. The company is focused on developing high-quality, cost-effective biosimilars and currently has two approved products and a pipeline of nine candidates targeting various health conditions. Alvotech collaborates with numerous commercial partners across the globe to expand its market reach. For further details, visit Alvotech's investor portal and website.

Potential Positives

Announcement of financial results for the full year 2024 highlights transparency and accountability to investors.

Scheduled conference call for analysts offers an opportunity for engagement and direct communication about the company's performance and future plans.

Hosting a local investor event in Reykjavik indicates commitment to connecting with investors and stakeholders in key markets.

Established partnerships with multiple global pharma companies demonstrate Alvotech's strategic positioning and broadened market reach for its biosimilar products.

Potential Negatives

Delayed financial results announcement for the full year 2024 may indicate potential financial uncertainties or challenges faced by the company.

The investor event being conducted in Icelandic may limit participation and understanding for international investors and analysts.

No mention of upcoming product launches or financial guidance could suggest a lack of short-term growth prospects amidst an increasingly competitive biosimilar market.

FAQ

When will Alvotech release its 2024 financial results?

Alvotech will release its full year 2024 financial results on March 26, 2024, after U.S. markets close.

How can I access the Alvotechearnings conference call

The conference call can be accessed via webcast, and details are available on Alvotech’s earnings calendar.

Is there an investor event scheduled after the earnings release?

Yes, a local investor event will be hosted on March 27, 2025, at 4:00 pm GMT in Reykjavik, Iceland.

What biosimilars are currently approved by Alvotech?

Alvotech has approved biosimilars to Humira® and Stelara® available in multiple global markets.

Where can I find more information about Alvotech's products?

More information about Alvotech's products and services can be found on their official website at www.alvotech.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ALVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $ALVO stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), a global biotech company specialized in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, announced today that it will release financial results for the full year 2024, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, March 26, 2024. Following the release, Alvotech will conduct a conference call for analysts on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 8:00 am ET (12 noon GMT). Live audio of the conference call will be webcast and available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.





Information on how to access the webcast or participate by conference call is posted on Alvotech’s earnings calendar and can be found here:



https://investors.alvotech.com/events/event-details/q4-2024-earnings-full-year



. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days after the event on Alvotech’s investors’ website.





On March 27, 2025, at 4:00 pm GMT, Alvotech will host a local investor event, at Sæmundargata 15-19, Reykjavik. Note that the event will be in Icelandic. Information on how to register to attend in person is available at:



https://www.alvotech.is/fjarfestafundur-q4-2024-og-arid



.







About Alvotech







Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Two biosimilars, to Humira® (adalimumab) and Stelara® (ustekinumab) are already approved and marketed in multiple global markets. The current development pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech’s commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz Pharma (EEA, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), Dr. Reddy’s (EEA, UK and US), Biogaran (FR), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit



https://www.alvotech.com



. None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.





For more information, please visit our



investor portal



, and our



website



or follow us on social media on



LinkedIn



,



Facebook



,



Instagram



, and



YouTube



.







ALVOTECH INVESTOR RELATIONS AND GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS







Benedikt Stefansson, VP







alvotech.ir@alvotech.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.