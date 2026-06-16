Alvotech Prices $152 Million Offering To Advance Biosimilar Portfolio; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Alvotech (ALVO), a company focused on developing and manufacturing biosimilar medicines, has priced a combined $152 million capital raise through a public offering of ordinary shares and a concurrent private placement. The financing is intended to support the continued development of the company's biosimilar pipeline and general corporate needs.

Alvotech develops biosimilars to widely used biologic drugs, including approved products referencing Humira, Stelara, Simponi, Eylea and Prolia/Xgeva. The company aims to expand access to lower-cost biologic alternatives through a fully integrated development and manufacturing model.

Public Offering Details

The company priced its underwritten public offering at $3.75 per share, issuing 22,666,667 ordinary shares. All shares in the offering are being sold by Alvotech itself.

The offering is expected to close on or around June 17, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Underwriters have also been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,400,000 ordinary shares at the offering price, excluding underwriting discounts and commissions.

Before expenses, Alvotech expects to receive approximately $85 million in gross proceeds from the public offering, or $98 million if the underwriters exercise their option in full.

Concurrent Private Placement

Alongside the public offering, Alvotech entered into subscription agreements with certain European Economic Area investors to sell 17,826,666 ordinary shares at the same $3.75 per share in a private placement exempt from SEC registration requirements.

The private placement is expected to generate $67 million in gross proceeds and is scheduled to close on or about June 25, 2026, contingent on the completion of the public offering.'

The public offering is not contingent on the private placement closing.

Total Proceeds and Use of Funds

Combined, the public offering and private placement are expected to raise $152 million, or $165 million if the underwriters fully exercise their option to purchase additional shares, before deducting fees and expenses. Alvotech plans to use the net proceeds to support:

•Continued development of its biosimilar assets

•Working capital and general corporate purposes

•Intellectual property protection and enforcement

•Commercial and capital expenditures

•Acquisitions or collaborations

•Pre-clinical and clinical development of its product candidates

•Pre-commercialization activities

•Potential repayment or refinancing of debt

ALVO has traded between $2.94 and $9.94 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $4.24, up 1.68%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $3.80, down 10.38%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.