Alvotech to Participate in Goldman Sachs 46th Global Healthcare Conference in Miami

Alvotech will attend the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference, featuring a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings in Miami.

Quiver AI Summary

Alvotech, a biotech company focused on developing and manufacturing biosimilar medicines, announced its participation in the Goldman Sachs 46th Global Healthcare Conference in Miami from June 9-11, 2025. The management team will hold one-on-one meetings, and Dr. Balaji Prasad, the Chief Strategy Officer, will engage in a fireside chat on June 11 at 8:00 am EDT, which will be available via live webcast. Alvotech aims to be a leader in the biosimilars market, offering high-quality and cost-effective products. The company has launched two biosimilars and is developing candidates for various health conditions while collaborating with numerous strategic partners globally. For further details and updates, interested individuals can visit Alvotech's website or its investor portal.

Potential Positives

Alvotech is participating in the prestigious Goldman Sachs 46th Global Healthcare Conference, enhancing its visibility and credibility in the healthcare sector.

Dr. Balaji Prasad will engage in a fireside chat, providing an opportunity to communicate the company's strategy and advancements directly to stakeholders and the public.

The live webcast and subsequent availability of the recording expand access to key information about Alvotech's initiatives, fostering transparency and engagement with investors and the public.

Alvotech’s strategic partnerships with notable companies across various regions enhance its market reach and potential for future growth in the biosimilar sector.

Potential Negatives

Participation in the conference may indicate a need for increased visibility and investor engagement, reflecting potentially lower market confidence in the company's performance.



The mention of partnerships and pipeline candidates may highlight reliance on external collaborations, which could signal vulnerabilities if these partnerships do not deliver expected results.



Limited information on recent financial performance or product success could raise concerns among investors about the company's current market position and future growth prospects.

FAQ

What is Alvotech's focus in the biotech industry?

Alvotech specializes in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide.

When will Alvotech participate in the Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference?

Alvotech will participate in the conference from June 9-11, 2025, in Miami, Florida.

Who from Alvotech will speak at the conference?

Dr. Balaji Prasad, Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on June 11, 2025.

How can the public access the fireside chat?

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on Alvotech's investor relations website.

What types of therapies are in Alvotech's development pipeline?

Alvotech's pipeline includes biosimilars for autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ALVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $ALVO stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



REYKJAVIK, Iceland, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), a global biotech company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, announced today its participation in the Goldman Sachs 46th Global Healthcare Conference, which will be held in Miami, Florida June 9-11, 2025. Members of the management team will host one-on-one meetings at the conference. Dr. Balaji Prasad, Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday June 11, 2025, at 8:00 am EDT (12:00 GMT / 14:00 CEST).





A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available to the general public and can be accessed at https://investors.alvotech.com/events/event-details/goldman-sachs-46th-global-healthcare-conference-miami. After the event, a recording will be available for replay for 90 days.







About Alvotech







Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Alvotech has launched two biosimilars. The current development pipeline includes biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech’s commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz Pharma (EEA, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), Dr. Reddy’s (EEA, UK and US), Biogaran (FR), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit www.alvotech.com.





Please visit our



investor portal



, and our



website



or follow us on social media on



LinkedIn



,



Facebook



,



Instagram



, and



YouTube



.







ALVOTECH INVESTOR RELATIONS AND GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS







Benedikt Stefansson, VP





alvotech.ir@alvotech.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.