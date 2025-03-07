Alvotech to Participate in Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, March 2025

Alvotech will participate in Barclays Healthcare Conference on March 12, 2025, offering fireside chat and one-on-one meetings.

Alvotech, a biotech company focused on developing and manufacturing biosimilar medicines, announced its participation in the Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami from March 11-13, 2025. CEO Robert Wessman and the management team will conduct one-on-one meetings and participate in a fireside chat on March 12, 2025, with a webcast available to the public. Alvotech aims to be a leader in the biosimilar market and has launched two biosimilars, with nine more in development targeting various diseases. The company collaborates with numerous partners globally to enhance its market reach and expertise in regions including the U.S., Europe, Asia, and South America. More information can be found on Alvotech's website and investor portal.

Participation in Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference highlights Alvotech's visibility and commitment to engaging with investors and industry peers.

Hosting one-on-one meetings allows Alvotech to build relationships with potential investors and partners, enhancing its market presence.

Live audio webcast of the fireside chat demonstrates transparency and accessibility for investors and the general public, potentially increasing investor confidence.

Alvotech's strategic commercial partnerships across multiple global markets support its growth and expansion efforts in the biosimilar medicine space.

Limited disclosure on the company’s financial performance or specific business challenges, which may raise concerns for investors seeking transparency.

No mention of recent product launches or milestones achieved since the last update, potentially indicating a lack of progress or momentum.

The reliance on a large number of commercial partners could signal vulnerabilities in the company's business model, as it may depend heavily on their effectiveness and reliability.

$ALVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $ALVO stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



REYKJAVIK, Iceland, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), a global biotech company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, announced today its participation in Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, which will be held in Miami, Florida on March 11-13, 2025. Robert Wessman, founder, chairman and CEO and members of the management team will host one-on-one meetings. Alvotech will also be participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 9:30-9:55 am EDT (13:30-13:55 GMT).





An audio webcast of the fireside chat will also be available to investors and the general public and can be accessed in the



Events Section



of Alvotech’s



Investor Portal



. After the event, a recording will also be available for 90 days.







About Alvotech







Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Alvotech has launched two biosimilars. The current development pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech’s commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz Pharma (EEA, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), Dr. Reddy’s (EEA, UK and US), Biogaran (FR), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit www.alvotech.com.





ALVOTECH INVESTOR RELATIONS AND GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS







Benedikt Stefansson, VP





alvotech.ir@alvotech.com



