BioTech
ALVO

Alvotech Marks Key Milestone As FDA Closes Inspection Of Reykjavik Facility; Stock Up

July 29, 2026 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alvotech (ALVO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and manufacturing biosimilar medicines, announced that the U.S. FDA has successfully closed its inspection of the company's manufacturing facility in Reykjavik, Iceland, conducted in May 2026.

The FDA classified the site as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), signaling that any observations identified during the inspection have been adequately addressed. Alvotech CEO Lisa Graver said the closure reflects the company's ongoing commitment to strengthening its quality systems and manufacturing operations. She added "We continue to work with the FDA to advance our recent Biologics License Applications towards approval."

The company recently resubmitted BLAs for AVT05, a biosimilar to Simponi (golimumab), and AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea (aflibercept). The FDA also accepted the submission of AVT16, Alvotech's proposed biosimilar to Entyvio (vedolizumab) to the FDA in June 2026.

Founded by Robert Wessman, Alvotech has five biosimilars already approved and marketed globally, including versions of Humira (adalimumab), Stelara (ustekinumab), Simponi (golimumab), Eylea (aflibercept) and Prolia /Xgeva (denosumab). The company's pipeline includes 13 disclosed biosimilar candidates targeting autoimmune, eye, bone, respiratory, and cancer indications.

ALVO has traded between $2.94 and $9.73 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $3.53, up 13.87%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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