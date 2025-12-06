Alvotech (ICSE:ALVO) Price Target Decreased by 17.29% to 1,165.86

The average one-year price target for Alvotech (ICSE:ALVO) has been revised to ISK1,165.86 / share. This is a decrease of 17.29% from the prior estimate of ISK1,409.50 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ISK972.15 to a high of ISK1,263.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.47% from the latest reported closing price of ISK632.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alvotech. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 15.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALVO is 0.23%, an increase of 27.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.41% to 18,848K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bracebridge Capital holds 2,705K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 1,564K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,562K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,549K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALVO by 11.43% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,454K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,390K shares , representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALVO by 11.29% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,334K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALVO by 8.54% over the last quarter.

