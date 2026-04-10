Alvotech (ICSE:ALVO) Price Target Decreased by 10.26% to 937.60

The average one-year price target for Alvotech (ICSE:ALVO) has been revised to ISK937.60 / share. This is a decrease of 10.26% from the prior estimate of ISK1,044.77 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ISK512.22 to a high of ISK1,331.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 93.72% from the latest reported closing price of ISK484.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alvotech. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 26.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALVO is 0.24%, an increase of 7.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.04% to 18,053K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bracebridge Capital holds 2,705K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,434K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,454K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALVO by 68.30% over the last quarter.

Littlejohn & Co holds 1,319K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PointState Capital holds 1,049K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 582K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares , representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALVO by 64.12% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.