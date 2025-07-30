Alvotech Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Alvotech ALVO, a commercial-stage company developing and manufacturing biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, is expected to announce its second-quarter 2025 earnings results next month.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALVO’s loss per share in the to-be-reported quarter is currently pegged at 26 cents, while the same for its total revenues is pinned at $115.4 million.

Let's see how things have shaped up for the upcoming quarterly release.

Factors to Consider Regarding ALVO’s Q2 Earnings

Alvotech recognizes revenues under two segments — Product revenue and License and other revenue.

Under Product revenue, Alvotech recognizes revenues from the sale of its two approved biosimilars products, Simlandi and Selarsdi. While Simlandi is a biosimilar to AbbVie’s Humira, Selarsdi is a biosimilar to JNJ’s Stelara. Alvotech developed Simlandi and Simlandi in partnership with Teva Pharmaceuticals TEVA, which are approved for the same inflammatory indications as the original products.

The investors will be keen about finding out the sales figures for the biosimilars. While Simlandi was launched in the United States in 2024, Selarsdi was launched in the first quarter of 2025. Both generic versions are yet to gain traction in the market.

Apart from the sales of its products, the company also recognizes licensing and other revenues from its partners.

Year to date, shares of ALVO have plunged 26.5% against the industry’s 0.6% growth.



Investors will also look for updates on Alvotech’s key generics pipeline programs in the upcoming earnings call.

Alvotech and Teva are developing AVT05 as a proposed biosimilar to JNJ’s Simponi/Simponi Aria, which is approved for a variety of inflammatory conditions. Regulatory filings seeking approval of AVT05 are currently under review in the United States and the EU, with decisions expected by the year's end.

Alvotech, in partnership with Advanz Pharma, is developing AVT06 as a proposed biosimilar to Bayer and Regeneron’s Eylea, approved for several ophthalmic indications. Regulatory filings in the EU and the United States are currently being reviewed by respective authorities, with decisions expected by the end of 2025.

Alvotech, in partnership with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories RDY, is developing AVT03, a biosimilar candidate to Amgen’s AMGN Prolia and Xgeva. In March 2025, Dr. Reddy’s and ALVO announced the FDA’s acceptance of a regulatory filing, seeking the approval of AVT03, a proposed biosimilar of Amgen’s Prolia and Xgeva, for review.

Last month, Dr. Reddy’s and Alvotech expanded their partnership by signing an agreement to co-develop and commercialize a biosimilar candidate to Merck’s blockbuster PD-L1 inhibitor, Keytruda, across the world.

ALVO’s Earnings Surprise History

Alvotech has an impeccable earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in each of the previous three reported quarters, delivering an average surprise of 244.18%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 305.88%.

Alvotech Price and Consensus

Alvotech price-consensus-chart | Alvotech Quote

Earnings Whispers for ALVO

Our proven model cannot conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alvotech this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP of ALVO: ALVO has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are both pegged at a loss of 26 cents.

ALVO’s Zacks Rank: ALVO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

