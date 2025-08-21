Markets
ALVO

Alvotech: European Commission Approves Mynzepli As Biosimilar To Eylea

August 21, 2025 — 05:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alvotech (ALVO) and Advanz Pharma Holdco announced that the European Commission has approved Mynzepli as a biosimilar to Eylea or aflibercept, in a pre-filled syringe and vial. The centralized marketing authorization is valid in all European Economic Area countries.

Mynzepli is approved for all adult indications approved for the reference biologic, neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration, or visual impairment due to macular oedema secondary to retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular oedema or myopic choroidal neovascularization.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

