Alvotech Enters Supply, Commercialization Deal With Sandoz Covering Biosimilar Candidates

(RTTNews) - Alvotech (ALVO) has entered into supply and commercialization agreements with Sandoz (SDZ.SW) covering multiple biosimilar candidates in Canada, and in Australia and New Zealand. Sandoz will be responsible for regulatory submissions, commercialization and distribution in the respective jurisdictions. Alvotech will retain responsibility for development, global clinical activities and manufacturing and will supply finished product to Sandoz.

In Canada, the agreement covers one biosimilar candidate in ophthalmology supplied as a prefilled syringe for intravitreal injection. In Australia and New Zealand, the deal encompasses three biosimilar candidates across immunology and gastroenterology.

Sandoz is currently trading at 60.72 Swiss francs, down 0.75%.

