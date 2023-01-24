Alvotech, Bioventure Announce Approval For Humira Biosimilar Simlandi In Saudi

(RTTNews) - Alvotech (ALVO) and Bioventure Tuesday announced manufacturing and distribution approval of AVT02, a biosimilar of Humira, by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority or SFDA. The drug was found to be more affordable and with no clinically meaningful differences. The biosimilar will be marketed as Simlandi in Saudi.

Humira is indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and several other inflammatory diseases. Bioventure is a subsidiary of GlobalOne Healthcare Holding LLC of Yas Holding LLC

GlobalOne Healthcare said, "We look forward to bringing this essential treatment to patients in Saudi Arabia as well as other key markets in the Middle East and North Africa."

