Markets
ALVO

Alvotech, Bioventure Announce Approval For Humira Biosimilar Simlandi In Saudi

January 24, 2023 — 05:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Alvotech (ALVO) and Bioventure Tuesday announced manufacturing and distribution approval of AVT02, a biosimilar of Humira, by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority or SFDA. The drug was found to be more affordable and with no clinically meaningful differences. The biosimilar will be marketed as Simlandi in Saudi.

Humira is indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and several other inflammatory diseases. Bioventure is a subsidiary of GlobalOne Healthcare Holding LLC of Yas Holding LLC

GlobalOne Healthcare said, "We look forward to bringing this essential treatment to patients in Saudi Arabia as well as other key markets in the Middle East and North Africa."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALVO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.