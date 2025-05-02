Alvotech Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information

Alvotech will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, followed by a conference call on May 8.

Quiver AI Summary

Alvotech, a biotech company specializing in biosimilar medicines, announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, after U.S. markets close on May 7, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results and recent business highlights will take place on May 8, 2025, at 8:00 am EDT, with a live audio webcast available for the public. Alvotech, founded by Robert Wessman, aims to lead in the biosimilar industry, already marketing two approved biosimilars, with a pipeline of nine candidates targeting various diseases. The company collaborates with numerous strategic partners across multiple global markets to enhance its reach. For further details, interested parties can access the investor website.

Potential Positives

Alvotech will provide transparency by releasing financial results for Q1 2025, which can enhance investor confidence.

The company is hosting a conference call to discuss financial results and recent business highlights, promoting direct communication with analysts and investors.

Alvotech’s pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at critical therapeutic areas, showcasing its commitment to innovation and addressing diverse healthcare needs.

Strategic partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies allow Alvotech to leverage local expertise and expand its market reach globally.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of first quarter financial results may indicate a lack of strong business performance if results are closely scrutinized by investors and analysts.

Heavy reliance on partnerships with other pharmaceutical companies could raise concerns about the company's independence and capacity to innovate and execute its business strategy alone.

Potential delays or complications in the approval and marketing processes for the mentioned biosimilars may adversely affect future financial performance and investor confidence.

FAQ

When will Alvotech release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Alvotech will release its financial results for Q1 2025 after U.S. markets close on May 7, 2025.

What time is the Alvotech Q1earnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill be held on May 8, 2025, at 8:00 am EDT.

How can I access the Alvotech earnings webcast?

The webcast can be accessed through Alvotech's investor website at https://investors.alvotech.com.

What biosimilars does Alvotech currently have on the market?

Alvotech has approved biosimilars for Humira® (adalimumab) and Stelara® (ustekinumab) in multiple global markets.

What is Alvotech's focus in the biotech sector?

Alvotech focuses on developing and manufacturing biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.

Full Release



Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), a global biotech company specialized in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Alvotech will also conduct a conference call with analysts to present the financial results and recent business highlights on Thursday May 8, 2025, at 8:00 am EDT (12:00 noon GMT, 14:00 CET). Live audio of the conference call will be webcast and available to members of the news media, investors, and the general public.





Information on how to access the webcast or participate by conference call is posted on Alvotech’s investor website



https://investors.alvotech.com



. Links to access the webcast or sign in number for analysts is found at



https://investors.alvotech.com/events/event-details/q1-2025-earnings



. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay for 90 days after the event.







About Alvotech







Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Two biosimilars, to Humira® (adalimumab) and Stelara® (ustekinumab) are already approved and marketed in multiple global markets. The current development pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech’s commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz Pharma (EEA, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), Dr. Reddy’s (EEA, UK and US), Biogaran (FR), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit



https://www.alvotech.com



. None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.







