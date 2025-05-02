Alvotech to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 7, 2025, with Conference Call on May 8, 2025

Alvotech will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, followed by a conference call on May 8.

$ALVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $ALVO stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



REYKJAVIK, Iceland, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), a global biotech company specialized in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Alvotech will also conduct a conference call with analysts to present the financial results and recent business highlights on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:00 am EDT (12:00 noon GMT, 14:00 CET). Live audio of the conference call will be webcast and available to members of the news media, investors, and the general public.





Information on how to access the webcast or participate by conference call is posted on Alvotech’s investor website



https://investors.alvotech.com



. Links to access the webcast or sign in number for analysts is found at



https://investors.alvotech.com/events/event-details/q1-2025-earnings



. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay for 90 days after the event.







About Alvotech







Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Two biosimilars, to Humira



®



(adalimumab) and Stelara



®



(ustekinumab) are already approved and marketed in multiple global markets. The current development pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech’s commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz Pharma (EEA, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), Dr. Reddy’s (EEA, UK and US), Biogaran (FR), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit



https://www.alvotech.com



. None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.







ALVOTECH INVESTOR RELATIONS AND GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS







Benedikt Stefansson, VP







alvotech.ir@alvotech.com







