Alvotech and Teva Secure FDA Approval for SELARSDI

Alvotech (ALVO) has released an update.

Alvotech and Teva Pharmaceuticals have received U.S. FDA approval for a new intravenous presentation of SELARSDI, enhancing its use for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in adults. This approval aligns SELARSDI’s indications with the reference product Stelara, with a U.S. launch anticipated in the first quarter of 2025. The move is part of Alvotech and Teva’s strategic efforts to expand access to biosimilar medicines in the U.S. market.

For further insights into ALVO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.