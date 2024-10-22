News & Insights

Alvotech and Teva Secure FDA Approval for SELARSDI

October 22, 2024 — 07:29 am EDT

Alvotech (ALVO) has released an update.

Alvotech and Teva Pharmaceuticals have received U.S. FDA approval for a new intravenous presentation of SELARSDI, enhancing its use for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in adults. This approval aligns SELARSDI’s indications with the reference product Stelara, with a U.S. launch anticipated in the first quarter of 2025. The move is part of Alvotech and Teva’s strategic efforts to expand access to biosimilar medicines in the U.S. market.

