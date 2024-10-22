News & Insights

BioTech
ALVO

Alvotech And Teva Pharmaceuticals Announce Expansion Of SELARSDI's Indications

October 22, 2024 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Alvotech (ALVO) and Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), announced the FDA has approved SELARSDI in a new presentation, 130 mg/26 mL solution in a single-dose vial for intravenous infusion. The approval paves the way for SELARSDI to further align its label with the indications of the reference product Stelara in the U.S. at launch, which is expected in the first quarter of 2025.

Thomas Rainey, Senior Vice President, U.S. Biosimilars, said: "This development allows us to serve patients battling gastrointestinal diseases as the U.S. launch of SELARSDI approaches in early 2025."

In August 2020, Alvotech and Teva entered into a strategic partnership for the commercialization of five of Alvotech's biosimilar product candidates, including SELARSDI.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALVO
TEVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.