Alvotech and Advanz Pharma Announce Supply and Commercialization Agreement for AVT10, a Biosimilar to Cimzia®

Alvotech and Advanz Pharma announce a partnership for the commercialization of AVT10, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia®.

Alvotech and Advanz Pharma have announced a supply and commercialization agreement for AVT10, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia® (certolizumab pegol), which is the only such candidate under development globally. This collaboration aims to enhance access to high-quality biologics for patients in Europe, especially as Cimzia® has significant market share in treating chronic rheumatic diseases. The CEOs of both companies expressed enthusiasm for this partnership, emphasizing its potential impact on expanding their biosimilar pipeline. The agreement builds on their existing collaborations covering over ten biosimilar candidates, with plans to launch their first products in Europe in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Potential Positives

Alvotech has secured a supply and commercialization agreement with Advanz Pharma for its biosimilar candidate AVT10, potentially expanding its market presence in Europe.

The agreement positions Alvotech as the only company globally developing a biosimilar for Cimzia®, tapping into a significant market with total sales of US$2.3 billion in 2024.

This partnership enhances Alvotech's strategic collaboration network, which already includes over ten biosimilar candidates, strengthening its pipeline and industry position.

The anticipated launch of their first biosimilars in Europe in Q4 2025 indicates a timeline for anticipated revenue generation and increased market penetration.

Potential Negatives

The announcement lacks detailed financial projections or revenue expectations from the new partnership, which may raise concerns about the company's transparency.

There is mention of several risks and uncertainties related to the company’s operations and forward-looking statements, indicating potential vulnerabilities in their business model and execution.

The statement about "the only one referencing Cimzia® that is under development globally" may suggest limited competitive advantages, raising doubts about the long-term viability of Alvotech's market position.

FAQ

What is the agreement between Alvotech and Advanz Pharma?

Alvotech and Advanz Pharma have entered into a supply and commercialization agreement for the biosimilar AVT10, referencing Cimzia®.

What is AVT10?

AVT10 is Alvotech's biosimilar candidate to Cimzia® (certolizumab pegol), used to treat chronic rheumatic diseases.

When will the biosimilars be launched in Europe?

The companies expect to launch their first biosimilars in Europe in Q4 2025.

What is Cimzia® used for?

Cimzia® is a TNF-alpha inhibitor indicated for various inflammatory diseases, including chronic rheumatic diseases.

What is Alvotech's focus as a company?

Alvotech specializes in developing and manufacturing biosimilar medicines with the goal of improving patient access worldwide.

Full Release



REYKJAVIK, Iceland and LONDON, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), a global biotech company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide and Advanz Pharma Holdco Limited (“Advanz Pharma”), a UK headquartered global pharmaceutical company with a strategic focus on specialty, hospital, and rare disease medicines in Europe, today announced that the companies have entered into a supply and commercialization agreement for AVT10, Alvotech’s biosimilar candidate to Cimzia® (certolizumab pegol).





“Our biosimilar candidate is the only one referencing Cimzia® that is under development globally and the reference product has carved out significant market share as treatment for chronic rheumatic diseases, especially for women of childbearing age. I’m very pleased to add it to our expanding commercial partnership with Advanz Pharma,” said Róbert Wessman, Chairman and CEO of Alvotech.





“This agreement further strengthens our strategic partnership with Alvotech and supports our goal to expand access to high-quality biologics for patients in Europe. A proposed biosimilar to Cimzia® is a valuable addition to our sizable biosimilars pipeline,” said Steffen Wagner, CEO of Advanz Pharma.









Certolizumab pegol is a TNF-alpha inhibitor indicated for a variety of inflammatory diseases. Worldwide sales of Cimzia® in 2024 were US$2.3 billion [1].









Alvotech and Advanz Pharma have previously entered into partnership agreements for biosimilar candidates to more than ten reference biologics. The companies expect to launch their first biosimilars in Europe in Q4 2025.











Use of trademarks







Cimzia® is a registered trademark of UCB Pharma S.A.







Sources







[1] Global Data







About Alvotech











Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Alvotech’s current pipeline includes eight disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech’s commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz Pharma (EEA, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit





www.alvotech.com





. None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.







About Advanz Pharma







Partner of choice in specialty, hospital, and rare disease medicines. Advanz Pharma is a global pharmaceutical company with the purpose to improve patients’ lives by providing and enhancing the specialty, hospital, and rare disease medicines they depend on. Our headquarters are in London, UK. We have commercial sales in more than 90 countries globally and have a direct commercial presence in more than 20 countries, including key countries in Europe, the US, Canada, and Australia, a Centre of Excellence in Mumbai, India, as well as an established global distribution and commercialization partner network. Advanz Pharma’s product portfolio and pipeline comprises innovative medicines, biosimilars & specialty generics, and originator brands. Our products cover a broad range of therapeutic areas, including hepatology, rheumatology, gastroenterology, anti-infectives, critical care, endocrinology, oncology, CNS, and, more broadly, rare disease medicines. Our ambition is to be a partner of choice for the commercialization of specialty, hospital, and rare disease medicines in Europe, Canada, and Australia. In line with our ambition, we are partnering with biopharma and development companies to bring medicines to patients. We can only achieve this due to our dedicated and highly qualified employees, acting in line with our company values of entrepreneurship, speed, and integrity.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this communication may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the future financial operating performance of Alvotech and may include, for example, Alvotech’s expectations regarding its ability to satisfy conditions precedent to close the transaction and draw down the loan, to comply with the covenants of the Facility and to exercise its rights under the facility, the expected use of proceeds from the Facility, potential future financings or strategic transactions, Alvotech’s competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities including product launches, pipeline product development, revenue and diversification, future plans and intentions, results, level of activities, performance, goals or achievements or other future events, regulatory submissions, review and interactions, the potential approval and commercial launch of its product candidates, the timing of regulatory approval, and market launches. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential”, “aim” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Alvotech and its management, are inherently uncertain and are inherently subject to risks, variability, and contingencies, many of which are beyond Alvotech’s control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to raise substantial additional funding, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; (2) the ability to maintain stock exchange listing standards; (3) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (4) the possibility that Alvotech may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (5) Alvotech’s estimates of revenue, expenses and profitability; (6) Alvotech’s ability to develop, manufacture and commercialize the products and product candidates in its pipeline; (7) the ability of Alvotech or its partners to enroll and retain patients in clinical studies; (8) the ability of Alvotech or its partners to gain approval from regulators for planned clinical studies, study plans or sites; (9) the ability of Alvotech’s partners to conduct, supervise and monitor existing and potential future clinical studies, which may impact development timelines and plans; (10) Alvotech’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval or authorizations of its products, including the timing or likelihood of expansion into additional markets or geographies; (11) the success of Alvotech’s current and future collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships or licensing arrangements; (12) Alvotech’s ability, and that of its commercial partners, to execute their commercialization strategy for approved products; (13) Alvotech’s ability to manufacture sufficient commercial supply of its approved products; (14) the outcome of ongoing and future litigation regarding Alvotech’s products and product candidates; (15) the impact of worsening macroeconomic conditions, including rising inflation and interest rates and general market conditions, conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East and other global geopolitical tension, on the Company’s business, financial position, strategy and anticipated milestones; (16) Alvotech’s ability to meet the conditions precedent to close Facility and comply with the covenants of the Facility and (17) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in documents that Alvotech may from time to time file or furnish with the SEC. There may be additional risks that Alvotech does not presently know or that Alvotech currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Alvotech does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements or to inform the recipient of any matters of which any of them becomes aware of which may affect any matter referred to in this communication. Alvotech disclaims any and all liability for any loss or damage (whether foreseeable or not) suffered or incurred by any person or entity as a result of anything contained or omitted from this communication and such liability is expressly disclaimed. The recipient agrees that it shall not seek to sue or otherwise hold Alvotech or any of its directors, officers, employees, affiliates, agents, advisors, or representatives liable in any respect for the provision of this communication, the information contained in this communication, or the omission of any information from this communication.







Advanz Pharma Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate”, "expectation", "belief', "estimate", "plan", "target”, “project”, “will”, “may”, “should” or "forecast" and similar expressions, or by their context. Although Advanz Pharma believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors (including, but not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market conditions affecting the industry, intense competition in the markets in which Advanz Pharma operates, costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting Advanz Pharma’s markets, and other factors beyond the control of Advanz Pharma. Neither Advanz Pharma nor any of its directors, officers, employees, advisors, or any other person is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as a representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements. The information contained in this press release is provided as at the date of this document and is subject to change without notice.







MEDIA CONTACTS













Alvotech Global Communications and Investor Relations







Benedikt Stefansson







alvotech.ir@alvotech.com









Advanz Pharma Global Corporate Communications







Courtney Baines







courtney.baines@advanzpharma.com





