Alvotech (ALVO) Price Target Increased by 6.48% to 11.73

The average one-year price target for Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) has been revised to 11.73 / share. This is an increase of 6.48% from the prior estimate of 11.02 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.50% from the latest reported closing price of 9.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alvotech. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALVO is 1.42%, a decrease of 28.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 17,588K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 6,759K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,763K shares, representing a decrease of 14.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALVO by 37.81% over the last quarter.

Bracebridge Capital holds 4,361K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,415K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALVO by 21.92% over the last quarter.

Littlejohn & Co holds 1,132K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 1,086K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 1,000K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

