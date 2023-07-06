Alvotech (ALVO) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 11.02

The average one-year price target for Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) has been revised to 11.02 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 9.18 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.67% from the latest reported closing price of 8.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alvotech. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 35.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALVO is 2.03%, an increase of 59.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.99% to 23,969K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 12,763K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,339K shares, representing an increase of 50.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALVO by 171.32% over the last quarter.

Bracebridge Capital holds 4,415K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,595K shares, representing a decrease of 49.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALVO by 246,769.29% over the last quarter.

Littlejohn & Co holds 1,132K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company.

Sculptor Capital holds 1,086K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktree Fund Advisors holds 1,085K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares, representing an increase of 38.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALVO by 32.56% over the last quarter.

