Alvotech (ALVO) Price Target Increased by 10.45% to 12.58

The average one-year price target for Alvotech (NasdaqGM:ALVO) has been revised to 12.58 / share. This is an increase of 10.45% from the prior estimate of 11.39 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.52% from the latest reported closing price of 16.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alvotech. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 22.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALVO is 0.96%, an increase of 0.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.52% to 17,581K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 5,451K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,044K shares, representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALVO by 36.24% over the last quarter.

Bracebridge Capital holds 4,361K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Littlejohn & Co holds 1,132K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,100K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company.

Sculptor Capital holds 1,086K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

