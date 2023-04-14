Alvotech (ALVO) Declines on CRL for Humira's Biosimilar Candidate

Alvotech ALVO announced that it received a complete response letter (CRL) from the FDA for the biologics license application (BLA) for AVT02. The biosimilar is being developed in collaboration with Teva Pharmaceutical TEVA.

Shares of ALVO and TEVA are trading down in pre-market hours.

The CRL from the FDA noted that certain deficiencies were found during a reinspection of Alvotech's Reykjavik facility. These deficiencies must be satisfactorily resolved before the application can be further approved.

AVT02 is a high-concentration biosimilar candidate forHumira (adalimumab), a drug used to treat autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Alvotech provided the FDA with comprehensive responses to the inspection observations on Apr 3, 2023, and is awaiting communication from the agency assessing those responses.

The satisfactory outcome of the facility reinspection is key to the approval of the second BLA for AVT02.The second BLA contains data to support approval as a biosimilar and additional information bracing potential interchangeability designation. The Biosimilar User Fee Amendment goal date for the application review is June 28, 2023.

Teva Pharmaceutical is one of Alvotech's commercial partners.

The company’s current pipeline contains eight biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease and cancer.

