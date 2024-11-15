News & Insights

Alvopetro Energy’s Incentive Grants and Strategic Focus

November 15, 2024 — 07:35 pm EST

Alvopetro Energy (TSE:ALV) has released an update.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has announced its annual long-term incentive grants, distributing stock options, restricted share units, and deferred share units to its officers, directors, and employees. The company emphasizes its strategic focus on tapping into Brazil’s onshore natural gas potential, enhancing its position as a leading operator in the region.

