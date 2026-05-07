Alvopetro Energy Ltd. Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $8.05 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $6.07 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.1% to $17.39 million from $14.01 million last year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.05 Mln. vs. $6.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $17.39 Mln vs. $14.01 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.