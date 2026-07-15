Is Alvopetro Energy (ALVOF) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALVOF) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is one of 252 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALVOF's full-year earnings has moved 8.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ALVOF has returned about 29.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 23.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bloom Energy (BE). The stock has returned 180.1% year-to-date.

In Bloom Energy's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 40.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is a member of the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 56 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.1% so far this year, meaning that ALVOF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Bloom Energy is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Alvopetro Energy Ltd. and Bloom Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALVOF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.