Is Alvopetro Energy (ALVOF) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALVOF) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is one of 238 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALVOF's full-year earnings has moved 17.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ALVOF has returned 25.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 25% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Nabors Industries (NBR). The stock has returned 89.5% year-to-date.

In Nabors Industries' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 44.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alvopetro Energy Ltd. belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.2% this year, meaning that ALVOF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Nabors Industries belongs to the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #95. The industry has moved +55.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Alvopetro Energy Ltd. and Nabors Industries. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALVOF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.