Alvogen Lux Holdings Acquires 210,000 Shares in Alvotech at ISK 1,277.38

Alvogen Lux Holdings acquired 210,000 shares in Alvotech, reported to Luxembourg's CSSF.

A press release has been issued about a filing with the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) concerning transactions by managers and closely associated persons. It announces that Alvogen Lux Holdings S.ár.l., the second largest shareholder in Alvotech, has acquired 210,000 shares at ISK 1,277.38 each. The largest shareholders in Alvogen Lux Holdings are CVC with 40%, Aztiq with 30%, and Temasek with 20%.

Attached is a copy of a filing with the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) regarding transactions of managers and closely associated persons, announcing the acquisition of 210,000 shares in Alvotech at ISK 1,277.38, by Alvogen Lux Holdings S.ár.l., the second largest shareholder in Alvotech. Alvogen Lux Holdings' largest shareholders are CVC (40%), Aztiq (30%) and Temasek (20%).







