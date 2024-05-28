Alvo Minerals Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

Alvo Minerals Limited (AU:ALV) has released an update.

Alvo Minerals Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting, with significant majority votes in favor across various items, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of directors, and approval of additional capital raising capacity. The company has demonstrated strong shareholder support, with each resolution receiving over 91% approval, ensuring continued governance and strategic development.

