Alvo Minerals Reports High-Grade REE Discoveries in Brazil

Alvo Minerals Limited has reported promising results from its reconnaissance auger drilling at the Ipora Rare Earth Element (REE) Project in Brazil, revealing high-grade REEs and confirming ionic clay mineralization. The company completed 125 drill holes, identifying significant REE deposits at the Tapir Prospect, and plans to focus future exploration efforts at Tapir and Tatu. With ongoing drilling at the Palma Cu-Zn VMS Project, Alvo is poised for potential greenfield discoveries in Brazil.

