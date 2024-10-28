News & Insights

Alvo Minerals Finds High-Grade REEs in Brazilian Project

Alvo Minerals Limited (AU:ALV) has released an update.

Alvo Minerals Limited has reported promising results from its reconnaissance auger drilling at the Ipora Rare Earth Elements Project in Brazil, confirming high-grade ionic clay mineralization. The company drilled 125 holes across three prospect areas, with notable findings at the Tapir Prospect, where significant REE concentrations were detected. Alvo plans to focus further exploration efforts on the Tapir and Tatu prospects while continuing its broader exploration campaigns in Central Brazil.

