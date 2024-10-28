Alvo Minerals Finds High-Grade REEs in Brazilian Project

Alvo Minerals Limited (AU:ALV) has released an update.

Alvo Minerals Limited has reported promising results from its reconnaissance auger drilling at the Ipora Rare Earth Elements Project in Brazil, confirming high-grade ionic clay mineralization. The company drilled 125 holes across three prospect areas, with notable findings at the Tapir Prospect, where significant REE concentrations were detected. Alvo plans to focus further exploration efforts on the Tapir and Tatu prospects while continuing its broader exploration campaigns in Central Brazil.

For further insights into AU:ALV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.