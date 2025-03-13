ALVARIUM TIEDEMANN Earnings Results: $ALTI Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALVARIUM TIEDEMANN ($ALTI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, missing estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The company also reported revenue of $53,330,000, missing estimates of $76,092,000 by $-22,762,000.

ALVARIUM TIEDEMANN Insider Trading Activity

ALVARIUM TIEDEMANN insiders have traded $ALTI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SPIROS MALIAGROS (Pres., Strategic Alternatives) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,760 shares for an estimated $57,751.

ALVARIUM TIEDEMANN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of ALVARIUM TIEDEMANN stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

