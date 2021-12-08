Alvarez & Marsal unit creates Brazil's first SPAC

SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of management consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal said on Thursday that Brazilian securities industry regulator CVM had approved the creation of the first local special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

The SPAC's sponsor is Alvarez & Marsal Holdings LLC, the company said in a securities filing.

The SPAC intends to complete a share offering using a Brazilian regulation that allows sales only to professional investors. It will list its shares on Brazil's B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao B3SA3.SA exchange, it said.

