$ALV stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALV stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $77,560,619 of trading volume.

$ALV Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ALV:

$ALV insiders have traded $ALV stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MIKAEL BRATT (President and CEO) sold 5,760 shares for an estimated $569,691

FREDRIK WESTIN (EVP Finance and CFO) sold 1,803 shares for an estimated $178,839

MAGNUS JARLEGREN (President, Autoliv Europe) sold 1,289 shares for an estimated $127,394

CHRISTIAN SWAHN (EVP, Supply Chain Management) sold 1,192 shares for an estimated $117,751

PER JONAS JADEMYR (EVP Quality and Proj. Mgmt) sold 401 shares for an estimated $39,637

MIKAEL HAGSTROM (VP, Corporate Control) sold 401 shares for an estimated $39,637

KEVIN FOX (President, Autoliv Americas) sold 200 shares for an estimated $19,477

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $ALV stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ALV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ALV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALV forecast page.

$ALV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ALV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $108.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Luke Junk from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $108.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $115.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $101.0 on 10/21/2024

You can track data on $ALV on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.