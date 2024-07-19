ALV Earnings: Autoliv Slashes FY24 Guidance

Shares of Autoliv (ALV) fell in pre-market trading after the company lowered its FY24 guidance, leaving investors disappointed. The producer of airbags and seatbelts now expects its organic sales to grow by 2% year-over-year, compared to its previous estimate of 5% growth. Additionally, the company reduced its adjusted operating margin forecast to between 9.5% and 10% from the earlier estimate of 10.5%.

Why Did ALV Lower FY24 Forecast?

ALV lowered its FY24 forecast due to an expected 3% decline in global light vehicle production (LVP) this year. This decline impacts Autoliv as it aims to have its products fitted in best-selling cars. However, the company’s management noted that they continue to anticipate a significant increase in profitability in the second half of the year, with margins expected to be around 11% to 12%, up from 8.0% in the first half.

ALV’s Q2 Results

The company reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share, a decline of 3% year-over-year. This fell short of analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.20 per share.

Sales declined by 1.1% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $2.6 billion, missing analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. The lower-than-expected sales were attributed to a decline in LVP with certain key customers and reduced sales in the Americas and China. The Americas account for more than 30% of ALV’s sales.

Is ALV a Good Stock to Buy?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about ALV stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys and six Holds. Over the past year, ALV has increased by more than 15%, and the average ALV price target of $133.21 implies an upside potential of 22.7% from current levels. These analyst ratings are likely to change following ALV’s Q2 results today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.