ALUULA Composites Sells Ocean Rodeo Assets

October 22, 2024 — 07:44 am EDT

Aluula Composites Inc (TSE:AUUA) has released an update.

ALUULA Composites Inc. has agreed to sell its Ocean Rodeo Sports Inc. assets to Bainbridge International, as part of a strategic shift towards its core composite materials business. The sale includes a revenue-sharing arrangement and aims to eliminate conflicts of interest while ensuring the continued presence of the Ocean Rodeo brand in the windsports market.

