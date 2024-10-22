ALUULA Composites Sells Ocean Rodeo Assets

Aluula Composites Inc (TSE:AUUA) has released an update.

ALUULA Composites Inc. has agreed to sell its Ocean Rodeo Sports Inc. assets to Bainbridge International, as part of a strategic shift towards its core composite materials business. The sale includes a revenue-sharing arrangement and aims to eliminate conflicts of interest while ensuring the continued presence of the Ocean Rodeo brand in the windsports market.

