$ALUR stock is up 25% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALUR stock has now risen 25% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,818,792 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ALUR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ALUR stock page):
$ALUR Insider Trading Activity
$ALUR insiders have traded $ALUR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHANTANU GAUR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 16,000 shares for an estimated $51,284 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ALUR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $ALUR stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 301,096 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $966,518
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP removed 117,902 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $378,465
- UNISPHERE ESTABLISHMENT removed 49,693 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,514
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 48,030 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $154,176
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 20,465 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,692
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 19,831 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,657
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 9,045 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,034
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ALUR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALUR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ALUR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALUR forecast page.
$ALUR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALUR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ALUR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.25.
Here are some recent targets:
- Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital set a target price of $2.5 on 03/27/2025
- Jason Wittes from Roth MKM set a target price of $16.0 on 03/21/2025
You can track data on $ALUR on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.