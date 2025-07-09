$ALUR stock is up 25% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALUR stock has now risen 25% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,818,792 of trading volume.

$ALUR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ALUR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ALUR stock page ):

$ALUR insiders have traded $ALUR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHANTANU GAUR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 16,000 shares for an estimated $51,284 and 0 sales.

$ALUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $ALUR stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ALUR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALUR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025

$ALUR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALUR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ALUR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital set a target price of $2.5 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Jason Wittes from Roth MKM set a target price of $16.0 on 03/21/2025

