$ALUR stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALUR stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,543,598 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ALUR:
$ALUR Insider Trading Activity
$ALUR insiders have traded $ALUR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHANTANU GAUR (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $26,800
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ALUR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $ALUR stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 7,504,904 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,227,108
- FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC removed 1,261,747 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,563,780
- UNISPHERE ESTABLISHMENT removed 1,192,637 shares (-96.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $512,833
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP removed 147,902 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,589,946
- STATE STREET CORP removed 115,693 shares (-96.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,747
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 72,000 shares (-96.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,960
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 48,030 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $154,176
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $ALUR on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.