Alumis To Unveil Phase 3 ONWARD Topline Data For Envudeucitinib In Plaque Psoriasis; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Alumis Inc. (ALMS), a California-based late-stage biopharma company that develops targeted therapies for patients with immune-mediated diseases, announced that it will report topline data from the Phase 3 ONWARD clinical program evaluating its candidate envudeucitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis on January 6, 2026.

To discuss the results, the company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Following the announcement in the overnight market, Alumis shares are surging 32.49% to $11.27.

The Phase 3 ONWARD clinical program consists of two parallel global Phase 3, multi-center, randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled 24-week clinical trials, ONWARD1 and ONWARD2, designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ESK-001 in adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

Envudeucitinib, formerly known as ESK-001, is a highly selective, next-generation oral tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor designed to correct immune dysregulation across a range of diseases, including plaque psoriasis.

The company announced positive 52-week data from the open-label extension (OLE) of its phase 2 clinical trial evaluating ESK-001 in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, dubbed STRIDE, last March.

The data demonstrated that at 40 mg twice a day, ESK-001 demonstrated sustained or increasing clinical responses through week 52 on Psoriasis Area and Severity Index or PASI 90, PASI 100, and Static Physician Global Assessment of Psoriasis or sPGA 0.

ONWARD 3, an optional long-term extension trial for patients who have completed Week 24 of either the ONWARD 1 or ONWARD 2 studies, is currently ongoing to assess the durability, maintenance of response, and long-term safety of Envudeucitinib.

Envudeucitinib is also in development for systemic lupus erythematosus with potential future indications in psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory conditions.

Alumis is advancing a portfolio of oral TYK2 inhibitors, which also includes A 005, designed to treat neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disorders, and lonigutamab, a subcutaneously delivered anti-insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor therapy for thyroid eye disease.

On Monday, ALMS closed trade at $8.32, down 7.20%.

