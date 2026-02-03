Alumis Stock Has Rallied 250% This Past Year. One Fund Sold Its $5 Million Stake Last Quarter.

Key Points

BML Capital Management sold 1,210,415 shares of Alumis in the fourth quarter.

The shares were worth about $4.83 million as of the last-disclosed values.

The position was previously 4.4% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On February 2, BML Capital Management disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold out of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS), liquidating 1,210,415 shares in an estimated $4.83 million trade.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 2, BML Capital Management reported a complete sale of its 1,210,415-share stake in Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS). As a result, the fund's quarter-end position value in Alumis decreased by $4.83 million, and it now holds no shares.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: ACRS: $42.89 million (38.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AVIR: $26.74 million (23.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: ORMP: $9.03 million (8.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: TIL: $7.10 million (6.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ: PMVP: $6.62 million (5.9% of AUM)

As of February 2, shares of Alumis were priced at $26.42, up a staggering 255.1% over the prior year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 15% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $22.12 million Net income (TTM) ($245.15 million) Price (as of February 3) $26.42

Company snapshot

Alumis develops clinical-stage therapies for autoimmune and neuroinflammatory disorders, including ESK-001 and A-005 targeting TYK2 inhibition.

The company operates a biopharmaceutical business model focused on advancing proprietary drug candidates through clinical trials toward regulatory approval and commercialization.

It targets patients with autoimmune diseases such as plaque psoriasis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and neurodegenerative conditions.

Alumis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for autoimmune and neuroinflammatory diseases. The company leverages expertise in TYK2 inhibition to advance a pipeline of differentiated drug candidates addressing significant unmet medical needs. With a focus on innovation and clinical rigor, Alumis seeks to establish a competitive position in the biopharmaceutical sector through targeted therapeutic development.

What this transaction means for investors

BML Capital’s move is a reminder that even disciplined portfolio decisions can collide with fast-moving catalysts. The sale was completed by December 31, as of the filing’s period-end date, before Alumis announced its January upsized public offering and before shares went on to surge roughly 200% in the weeks that followed.



At the time, the decision was defensible. Alumis was a clinical-stage biotech with no approved products and heavy R&D spend. As of the third quarter, the company reported $377.7 million in cash and marketable securities, but advancing its TYK2 inhibitor programs toward late-stage trials requires deep pockets and patience. For a fund concentrated in early-stage biotech, risk management might often mean trimming or exiting ahead of known financing events.



What changed was the market’s reaction. The January offering removed balance-sheet uncertainty and flipped the narrative from capital risk to clinical optionality. Momentum followed quickly, repricing the stock well ahead of any new trial data. Ultimately, this portfolio remains heavily skewed toward development-stage names, suggesting the exit was about exposure control rather than a negative read on the science. The lesson isn’t necessarily about regret. After all, in biotech, capital events can reset sentiment faster than fundamentals, and sometimes the biggest moves happen after the risk you were managing disappears.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 932%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Atea Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.