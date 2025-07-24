Alumis To Report Lupus Trial Results In Q3, 2026

(RTTNews) - Alumis Inc. (ALMS) has completed patient enrollment in its global phase IIb trial of ESK-001 for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus, the most common form of lupus.

The phase IIb trial, dubbed LUMUS, has enrolled 408 patients who are receiving ESK-001 or a placebo for 48 weeks. The primary endpoint will be to assess improvements in overall disease activity using the British Isles Lupus Assessment Group-based Composite Lupus Assessment (BICLA) at Week 48.

Lupus occurs when the immune system attacks its tissues, causing inflammation, and in some cases, permanent tissue damage, which can be widespread, affecting many parts of the body, like the skin, joints, heart, lungs, kidneys, circulating blood cells, and brain.

ESK-001 is a next-generation tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor that works by selectively targeting key proinflammatory mediators, including type 1 interferon (IFN).

The company expects to report topline data from the phase IIb LUMUS trial in the third quarter of 2026.

ALMS has traded in a range of $2.76 to $13.20 in the last 1 year. As of this writing, the stock is at $4.07, up 5.98%.

