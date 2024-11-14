Alumis price target lowered to $26 from $30 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright lowered the firm’s price target on Alumis (ALMS) to $26 from $30 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report.

