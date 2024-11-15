Alumis Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results and Advances Clinical Programs

Alumis Inc. ( (ALMS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Alumis Inc. presented to its investors.

Alumis Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, specializes in developing oral therapies aimed at improving the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases through a precision approach.

In its third-quarter 2024 financial results, Alumis highlighted its significant progress in clinical trials, notably the advancement of ESK-001 and A-005 programs, which are being developed to treat conditions such as plaque psoriasis and neurodegenerative diseases.

Alumis has been actively advancing its clinical programs, including the global Phase 3 ONWARD trials for ESK-001 in plaque psoriasis and a Phase 1 study for A-005 targeting CNS-related diseases. The company has reported positive efficacy and safety outcomes for ESK-001, with significant improvements in patients’ quality of life. Financially, Alumis experienced an increase in research and development expenses, attributed to increased clinical trial activities and expansion of its research team.

The company reported a net loss of $93.1 million for the quarter, mainly due to increased operational expenses, yet it maintains a strong cash position of $361.9 million, expected to support operations into 2026.

Looking ahead, Alumis is focused on upcoming data readouts for its clinical programs, with expectations for significant milestones, including Phase 1 data for A-005 by the end of 2024 and further developments throughout 2025 and 2026, which aim to secure best-in-class profiles for their treatments.

