Alumis Inc. Completes Patient Enrollment in LUMUS Phase 2b Trial of ESK-001 for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Topline Data Expected Q3 2026

Alumis Inc. completes patient enrollment in Phase 2b trial for ESK-001, expecting topline data in Q3 2026.

Alumis Inc. has announced the completion of patient enrollment in its global LUMUS Phase 2b trial for ESK-001, a next-generation oral TYK2 inhibitor aimed at treating systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The trial, which includes 408 participants with moderately-to-severely active SLE, will evaluate the efficacy of ESK-001 over 48 weeks, with topline results expected in Q3 2026. The company emphasizes the significance of this milestone for both Alumis and the lupus community, highlighting ESK-001's selective targeting of inflammatory processes associated with SLE to provide potential therapeutic benefits. The drug has shown promise in earlier clinical programs, and Alumis continues to explore its applications for other immune-mediated disorders through its precision data analytics platform.

Potential Positives

Completion of patient enrollment in the global LUMUS Phase 2b trial for ESK-001 is a significant milestone for Alumis, showcasing progress in developing treatments for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

Topline readout expected in Q3 2026 provides a timeline for stakeholders regarding the future potential of ESK-001 as a treatment option.

ESK-001 has demonstrated promising clinical data in preliminary studies for psoriasis, indicating its potential effectiveness and leading to anticipation of biologic-like responses in SLE patients.

Alumis is advancing its pipeline of therapies for immune-mediated diseases, emphasizing its commitment to addressing unmet medical needs.

Potential Negatives

Topline results for the LUMUS Phase 2b trial are not expected until Q3 2026, indicating a long wait for stakeholders seeking timely updates on the efficacy of ESK-001.

The press release emphasizes significant risks and uncertainties regarding the ability to advance ESK-001 to regulatory approval and commercialization, which may raise concerns among investors and stakeholders.

The reliance on forward-looking statements introduces uncertainty, as any divergence from expectations could lead to reputational or financial repercussions for the company.

FAQ

What is the LUMUS Phase 2b trial?

The LUMUS Phase 2b trial is a study evaluating ESK-001 for treating moderately-to-severely active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

When is the topline data expected?

Topline data from the LUMUS Phase 2b trial is expected in the third quarter of 2026.

What is ESK-001?

ESK-001 is a next-generation oral TYK2 inhibitor aimed at treating immune-mediated diseases like systemic lupus erythematosus.

How many patients were enrolled in the trial?

A total of 408 patients were enrolled in the global LUMUS Phase 2b trial for ESK-001.

What is the primary endpoint of the trial?

The primary endpoint is to assess improvements in overall disease activity using the BICLA at Week 48.

$ALMS Insider Trading Activity

$ALMS insiders have traded $ALMS stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SRINIVAS AKKARAJU has made 3 purchases buying 320,290 shares for an estimated $1,477,311 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES B. TANANBAUM has made 2 purchases buying 45,000 shares for an estimated $202,300 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT VI LLC FORESITE has made 2 purchases buying 45,000 shares for an estimated $202,300 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LABS, LLC FORESITE has made 2 purchases buying 45,000 shares for an estimated $202,300 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALAN COLOWICK has made 2 purchases buying 18,404 shares for an estimated $129,544 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARTIN BABLER (President, CEO and Chairman) purchased 15,650 shares for an estimated $100,732

$ALMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALMS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/20/2025

$ALMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALMS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ALMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a target price of $18.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Jeff Jones from Oppenheimer set a target price of $25.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Mitchell Kapoor from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $14.0 on 04/30/2025

-Topline Readout Expected in Q3 2026-







SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alumis Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMS), a late-stage biopharma company developing next-generation targeted therapies for patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced the completion of patient enrollment in its global LUMUS Phase 2b trial of ESK-001, a highly selective, next-generation oral tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), the most common form of lupus.





“Completion of enrollment in our global LUMUS Phase 2b trial for SLE marks a significant milestone for Alumis, and importantly, for the lupus community,” said Martin Babler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alumis. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our clinical partners, investigators, patients, and the entire Alumis team, positioning us to share topline data in the third quarter of 2026.”





“People living with SLE face a heavy burden and few treatment options,” added Dr. Jörn Drappa, Alumis’ Chief Medical Officer. “ESK-001, our next-generation oral TYK2 inhibitor, is designed to change that—selectively targeting key inflammatory drivers like type 1 IFN to maximize inhibition while minimizing off-target binding and effects. Clinical data in our psoriasis program has demonstrated that ESK-001 achieved full, sustained target inhibition and was generally well tolerated, positioning it as a promising oral therapy with potential for biologic-like clinical responses.”





The global LUMUS Phase 2b trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating multiple doses of ESK-001 in adults with moderately-to-severely active, autoantibody-positive SLE. The trial enrolled 408 patients who are receiving ESK-001 or placebo for 48 weeks. The primary endpoint will be to assess improvements in overall disease activity using the British Isles Lupus Assessment Group-based Composite Lupus Assessment (BICLA) at Week 48. After the trial, eligible patients may participate in an open-label extension or complete a four-week safety follow-up.







About ESK-001







ESK-001 is a highly selective, next-generation oral TYK2 inhibitor designed to correct immune dysregulation across a range of diseases, including SLE, the most common form of lupus. By selectively targeting key proinflammatory mediators, including type 1 interferon (IFN), it aims to deliver maximal inhibition while minimizing off-target effects.





Clinical data in Alumis’ psoriasis program indicates that ESK-001 downregulates key cytokines and disease biomarkers relative to SLE, disrupting pro-inflammatory pathways which Alumis believes may have the potential to reduce SLE disease activity. In Phase 1 studies, it demonstrated full, sustained target inhibition and was well tolerated in healthy volunteers. These data, along with ESK-001’s ability to achieve maximal TYK2 inhibition in patients with psoriasis, suggest it could become a potential oral treatment with biologic-like clinical response rates for SLE.





The global LUMUS Phase 2b trial (NCT05966480) is evaluating multiple doses of ESK-001 in adults with moderately-to-severely active, autoantibody-positive SLE. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study enrolled 408 patients, with topline data expected in the third quarter of 2026.





The efficacy and safety of ESK-001 in adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis is currently being evaluated in the Phase 3 ONWARD clinical program. Alumis continues to leverage its precision data analytics platform to explore ESK-001’s potential applications in other immune-mediated conditions.







About Alumis







Alumis is a late-stage biopharma company developing next-generation targeted therapies with the potential to significantly improve patient health and outcomes across a range of immune-mediated diseases. Leveraging its proprietary data analytics platform and precision approach, Alumis is developing a pipeline of oral tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitors, consisting of ESK-001 for the treatment of systemic immune-mediated disorders, such as moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and systemic lupus erythematosus, and A-005 for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. In addition, the pipeline includes lonigutamab, a subcutaneously delivered anti–insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor therapy for the treatment of thyroid eye disease, as well as several preclinical programs identified through this precision approach. For more information, visit



www.alumis.com



or follow us on LinkedIn or X.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation those regarding the timing of Alumis’ topline readout in its LUMUS Phase 2b program, the potential for ESK-001 to treat moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and systemic lupus erythematosus, any expectations regarding the safety, efficacy or tolerability of ESK-001 and statements regarding Alumis’ future plans and prospects, including development of its clinical pipeline; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Alumis’ current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that actual results, levels of activity, safety, efficacy, performance or events and circumstances could differ materially from those expressed or implied in Alumis’ forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to Alumis’ ability to advance ESK-001 and to obtain regulatory approval of and ultimately commercialize Alumis’ clinical candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, Alumis’ ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, Alumis’ ability to protect its intellectual property and other risks and uncertainties described in Alumis’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including any future reports Alumis may file with the SEC from time to time. Alumis explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.