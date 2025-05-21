Alumis Completes Merger With ACELYRIN, Strengthens Pipeline And Cash Runway

(RTTNews) - Alumis Inc. (ALMS), a late-stage biopharma company focused on next-generation therapies for immune-mediated diseases, Wednesday announced that it has finalized its merger with ACELYRIN, Inc. As part of the deal, ACELYRIN shareholders will receive 0.4814 shares of Alumis common stock for each ACELYRIN share held.

Consequently, ACELYRIN's stock has stopped trading and is no longer listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Alumis' President, CEO, and Chairman, Martin Babler, noted that the merger enhances their financial position, enabling continued development of their advanced pipeline. He emphasized that the extended cash runway through 2027 will support multiple key data milestones, while the company maintains strategic discipline in operations and capital planning to benefit both patients and shareholders.

ALMS is currently trading at $4.71, or 3.4836% lower on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.