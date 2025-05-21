Markets
ALMS

Alumis Completes Merger With ACELYRIN, Strengthens Pipeline And Cash Runway

May 21, 2025 — 01:56 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alumis Inc. (ALMS), a late-stage biopharma company focused on next-generation therapies for immune-mediated diseases, Wednesday announced that it has finalized its merger with ACELYRIN, Inc. As part of the deal, ACELYRIN shareholders will receive 0.4814 shares of Alumis common stock for each ACELYRIN share held.

Consequently, ACELYRIN's stock has stopped trading and is no longer listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Alumis' President, CEO, and Chairman, Martin Babler, noted that the merger enhances their financial position, enabling continued development of their advanced pipeline. He emphasized that the extended cash runway through 2027 will support multiple key data milestones, while the company maintains strategic discipline in operations and capital planning to benefit both patients and shareholders.

ALMS is currently trading at $4.71, or 3.4836% lower on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.