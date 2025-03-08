Alumis Announces Positive 52-week Data From Phase 2 Trial Of ESK-001 In Plaque Psoriasis

(RTTNews) - Alumis Inc. (ALMS) announced positive 52-week data from the open-label extension (OLE) of its Phase 2 STRIDE clinical trial evaluating ESK-001 in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

According to the company, the data demonstrated that patients receiving 40 mg twice daily dosing of ESK-001 achieved long-term sustained or increasing clinical responses through Week 52 compared to Week 12 as measured by PASI 90, PASI 100, and sPGA 0. At Week 52, patients maintained robust clinical improvements in control of itch and quality-of-life.

The company noted that the treatment with ESK-001 continued to be generally well tolerated at week 52, with safety and tolerability consistent with previously reported Week 16 and Week 28 data and no new safety findings.

The company said the long-term data further support the highly differentiated profile of ESK-001 and reinforce its potential as a best-in-class TYK2 inhibitor for the oral treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The company continues to progress and enroll patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis in the pivotal Phase 3 ONWARD studies and expect to report topline data in the first quarter of 2026.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.