Alumis Announces 52-Week Phase 2 Data For ESK-001 In Psoriasis At 2025 AAD Meeting

February 28, 2025 — 12:12 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Alumis Inc. (ALMS), Friday has announced that it will present positive 52-week data from its Phase 2 open-label extension or OLE study of ESK-001, an oral TYK2 inhibitor, at the 2025 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting.

The data, which will be shared in a late-breaking oral presentation, demonstrates the long-term efficacy and safety of ESK-001 in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The company also revealed that due to strong execution and heightened interest from both patients and clinical investigators, it has accelerated the timeline for topline data from its pivotal Phase 3 ONWARD program.

The Phase 3 data is now expected in the first quarter 2026, ahead of previous expectations.

"We are excited to share the 52-week data of ESK-001 with the dermatology community and are thrilled with the accelerated timeline for our Phase 3 data," said Martin Babler, CEO of Alumis.

He further added, "These milestones highlight the strong potential of ESK-001 in treating moderate-to-severe psoriasis, and we look forward to advancing our development program."

Currently, ALMS is trading at $4.57, down by 2.14 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
