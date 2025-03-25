News & Insights

Alumis And Kaken Pharma Partner To Advance ESK-001 TYK2 Inhibitor For Dermatology In Japan

(RTTNews) - Alumis Inc. (ALMS) and Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced that they have reached a collaboration and licensing agreement to develop, manufacture and commercialize ESK-001, a highly selective, next-generation oral tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, for dermatology indications in Japan, with the option to expand the license to include rheumatological and gastrointestinal diseases.

As per the terms of the agreement, Alumis will receive $40 million in upfront and near-term co-development payments in 2025 to 2026, with the potential to earn up to approximately $140 million in additional payments based on the achievement of milestones, and field option payments.

Alumis is also eligible to receive tiered royalties ranging from the low double-digits into the twenties on aggregate net sales of ESK-001 in Japan. Kaken will be responsible for the clinical development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of ESK-001 in Japan, and Alumis will retain rights to ESK-001 in all other geographies. Kaken will also contribute to a portion of the global development costs of ESK-001.

