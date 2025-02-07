Alumis And ACELYRIN's Merger Marks A New Era For Late-Stage Biopharma Advancements

(RTTNews) - Alumis Inc. (ALMS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Friday announced a definitive merger agreement with ACELYRIN, Inc. (SLRN), a late-stage clinical biopharma company focused on immunology.

The merger, set to be an all-stock transaction, aims to create a leading biopharma company dedicated to developing and commercializing transformative therapies for immune-mediated diseases.

The combined company will operate under the Alumis name, with its corporate headquarters remaining in South San Francisco.

Alumis will continue to be led by its current executive team, with key members from ACELYRIN's leadership joining to optimize development plans, particularly for ACELYRIN's lonigutamab, a promising treatment for thyroid eye disease or TED.

Martin Babler, President, CEO, and Chairman of Alumis, expressed excitement about the merger, emphasizing the financial flexibility and runway to advance the combined company's late-stage pipeline, including lonigutamab and Alumis' ESK-001.

Babler highlighted the strong potential for ESK-001 in treating moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis or PsO and systemic lupus erythematosus or SLE, with topline Phase 3 data for PsO expected in the first half of 2026.

Bruce Cozadd, Chair of ACELYRIN's Board of Directors, shared confidence that the merger with Alumis would optimize the development of lonigutamab and unlock long-term stockholder value.

As of December 31, 2024, the pro forma cash position of the combined company stood at approximately $737 million, providing the runway to advance multiple clinical trials through 2027.

The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2025, pending approval by the stockholders of both companies and other customary closing conditions.

Alumis continues to focus on expanding its pipeline, with ESK-001 already progressing through clinical trials for PsO and SLE, while also preparing for Phase 2 trials in neuroinflammatory diseases such as multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease.

The merger represents an exciting step forward in Alumis' goal to become a leading biopharma innovator in immunology, offering hope for patients suffering from a broad range of immune-mediated diseases.

Currently, ALMS is trading at $5.76 down by 12.58%. SLRN is trading at $2.16 up by 13.68%.

