Alumis And ACELYRIN Revise Merger Terms To Boost ACELYRIN Stockholder Ownership To 48%

(RTTNews) - Alumis Inc. (ALMS) and ACELYRIN, Inc. (SLRN) on Monday announced an amended merger agreement that increases the equity ownership of ACELYRIN stockholders in the combined company.

Under the revised terms, ACELYRIN stockholders will now receive 0.4814 shares of Alumis common stock for each ACELYRIN share, resulting in approximately 48 percent ownership of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, up from the prior agreement. Alumis stockholders will own the remaining 52 percent.

Alumis stated that the amended agreement reflects current market conditions and feedback from ACELYRIN shareholders and enhances the long-term value creation opportunity for both parties.

"This revision ensures greater value for ACELYRIN stockholders while continuing to deliver on the strategic benefits of the merger," said Martin Babler, President, CEO, and Chairman of Alumis. "Together, we will be well-positioned to advance a deep late-stage pipeline, optimize development of multiple assets, and build commercial capabilities supported by a strong financial foundation."

Bruce Cozadd, Chair of ACELYRIN's Board of Directors and member of the Transaction Committee, noted that the revised agreement was informed by extensive dialogue with shareholders. "Our Board ran a thorough and objective process, and the amended merger reflects our commitment to maximizing value for ACELYRIN stockholders," he said. "We believe Alumis is the right partner to drive the continued development of lonigutamab and unlock its full potential."

The combined company is expected to have a pro forma cash position of $737 million as of December 31, 2024, providing operating runway into 2027, with multiple key data readouts anticipated across its pipeline.

The merger remains on track to close in the second quarter of 2025, pending stockholder approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Alumis is developing ESK-001 and A-005, two TYK2 inhibitors for immune and neuroinflammatory diseases, while ACELYRIN is advancing lonigutamab, a monoclonal antibody for thyroid eye disease.

The companies plan to combine their pipelines, teams, and platforms to create a leading clinical-stage immunology company.

Currently, ALMS is trading at $4.93, down by 1.40 percent on the Nasdaq.

Currently, SLRN is trading at $2.23 up by 1.59 percent on the Nasdaq.

