Aluminum products maker Novelis confidentially files for US IPO

February 20, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

Written by Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Aluminum products maker Novelis said on Tuesday it had confidentially filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of its stock.

The shares sold in the IPO are expected to be offered by the Atlanta, Georgia-based company's sole stakeholder Hindalco IndustriesHALC.NS, part of India's Aditya Birla Group.

Novelis will not receive any proceeds from the share sale.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192))

