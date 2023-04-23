Aluminum Corporation of China (HKEX:2600) Price Target Increased by 7.42% to 4.74

The average one-year price target for Aluminum Corporation of China (HKEX:2600) has been revised to 4.74 / share. This is an increase of 7.42% from the prior estimate of 4.42 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.84 to a high of 6.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.78% from the latest reported closing price of 4.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aluminum Corporation of China. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2600 is 0.14%, an increase of 11.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.62% to 243,903K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 35,284K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,048K shares, representing an increase of 80.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2600 by 234.43% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 21,840K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 19,370K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 15,320K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,064K shares, representing an increase of 80.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2600 by 234.00% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 13,544K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,965K shares, representing an increase of 70.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2600 by 128.20% over the last quarter.

